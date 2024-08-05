Kaiju No. 8 was one of the shonen most popular in early 2024, rescued the image of the kaiju, which is an emblematic creature in Japan. Kafka Hibino is the protagonist who introduces us to a city infested with titanic creatures and a failed hero. The anime was directed by A-1 Pictures which has already revealed the window of new releases.

Kaiju No. 8 debuted in spring 2024got a season of twelve episodes in which we were introduced to a cast full of nuances, towards the end of the installment we saw the protagonist in trouble. Since Hibino’s identity was discovered.

However, his situation was resolved in that Kafka is now part of the defense forces but under various conditions, while his companions, on the other hand, have been distributed to various sections. Everyone will strive to return to Mina Ashiro’s battalion.

Meanwhile, Hibino Kafka will have to prove his worth to society. A second season has fans eagerly awaiting, which will be adapted the manga work that is still being published on Shuēisha’s website.

A video announcing a new season and a film has already been revealed, as well as a film that will compile the first installment of Kaiju No. 8.

A special chapter will be released soon, it will be based on a recent manga installment that was a series that focuses on the cast during their leisure activities.

“Hoshina’s Day Off” will include the special episode and a compilation of the first season will be added. This set will be screened in Japanese theaters and will be prior to the second season of Kaiju No. 8.

When does Kaiju No. 8 season 2 come out?

Kaiju No. 8 It was announced for 2025, however, it will most likely be released in the same season as its debut. So it could arrive in April of next year.

On the other hand, the film could be released in winter 2025.

Remember that currently the first season of Kaiju No. 8 is available on the Crunchyroll platform.

