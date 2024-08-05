Whether you’re working out at home, the park, or a gym, it’s also vital to know which materials could harm you, as well as which ones don’t pose a risk. To help you keep in mind which underwear is best for working out, here’s what most experts recommend: cotton.

Cotton is the most important natural fiber produced in the world. One of its uses is as raw material for making T-shirts, pants, towels and thousands of other textile products. In addition, it is used in the production of ropes, paper, banknotes, cooking oil, food, packaging, paints, raw materials, cellulose for the cosmetics industry, fibers, soaps and even biofuels. It can also be used to feed cows and sheep, as it provides a large amount of beneficial nutrients that help improve performance in livestock production.

To determine which underwear is best for exercise, you first have to look at what it is made of. According to the website cocotfyma.com, synthetic materials such as lycra, polyester or nylon, instead of helping, harm, as they promote a humid environment in your intimate area, because these materials do not allow perspiration, thus increasing the risk of infections.

What clothes can I wear for exercise?

Now that we have established that cotton is the most recommended material for the underwear you are going to wear during exercise, we will now tell you what type of garments you could consider:

Cacheteros

Women’s boxers

Sports top

Sports underwear

Sports bras

What characteristics should exercise underwear have?

Finally, in addition to telling you which underwear is best for exercise, we will also tell you what you should look for when reading the label before buying it:

It must have fabrics that breathe well

That has almost no seams

That it dries easily

It should be a cut that goes with your movements.

What underwear should men wear when exercising?

For men, the same recommendation applies, which is cotton, and here the practicality is even more marked, since this element is required to be the main component of a T-shirt and underwear, or boxer shorts.