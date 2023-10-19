bErlin’s Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) reacted with forceful words to the anti-Semitic incidents in the federal capital following the escalation in the Middle East. “It is a shame that we have to experience anti-Semitism on our streets,” Wegner said in a government statement in the Berlin House of Representatives on Thursday. The protection of Jewish life is non-negotiable. The demand “never again” must be defended. “Never again is now,” said Wegner. “As the governing mayor of this city, I say here and today: Our Berlin is stronger than hatred and exclusion.”

Berlin stands “fully” on Israel’s side. Wegner particularly condemned the arson attack on the Jewish community center. “Arsons on synagogues are incendiary devices right in the heart of our city,” he said. All Jews in Berlin should know that they are not alone. “We will find the perpetrators and punish them severely,” said the head of government.

65 police officers injured in pro-Palestinian protests

Two unknown perpetrators carried out an arson attack on a Jewish community in Berlin-Mitte on Wednesday night. The public prosecutor’s office took over the investigation on Thursday. In recent days, unknown people have attached Stars of David to houses where Jews live. Riots broke out again during pro-Palestinian protests on Thursday night. 65 police officers were injured in Berlin.

As a police spokeswoman said on Thursday, 174 people were temporarily arrested during the protests on Wednesday evening and overnight. 65 investigations were initiated. In the Neukölln district, “colleagues” were injured “by stones, burning liquids and acts of resistance,” among other things, the police said on Platform X on Thursday morning. “Bystanders” and “people who resisted” also suffered injuries. According to police, several cars and a truck burned in a residential area and a tree also caught fire. Pepper spray and “force” were used to arrest suspects. Water cannons were also used.

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) condemned the attacks on police officers. “We have a right to assemble in Germany, and that is also okay if there are demonstrations on the streets,” said Faeser on Thursday in Brussels. But the use of violence is not okay, especially not against police forces. An alliance of parties, religious communities, unions and civil society organizations called for a solidarity rally for Israel on Sunday in Berlin.







There were also pro-Palestinian protests in other German cities, including Frankfurt and Nuremberg. A water cannon was also used in Frankfurt. According to the police headquarters in Middle Franconia, up to 500 people gathered in Nuremberg.