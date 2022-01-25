The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said that if he were the Russian president, he “would have taken Ukraine long ago, sent troops there and put things in order.” His proposal, recorded on video, was published in Instagram Chairman of the Parliament of the Republic Magomed Daudov.

And what, Russia should give way to Western countries, which are nine thousand kilometers between Ukraine and America? Ramzan Kadyrov Head of the Chechen Republic

Kadyrov stressed that Ukraine is now under the control of the United States and accused Washington of seeking to deploy a new military base near Russia’s borders and complete indifference to Ukraine. If the Ukrainians do not want to resist this themselves, then Moscow needs to take action and annex the country, he believes.

Kadyrov also admitted that he “submits to the president (Vladimir Putin – ed.) like no one else.” “I am his infantryman… Imagine, Russia spends 300 billion a year on the republic, on the maintenance of the people of the Chechen Republic,” he said. According to the politician, there is “neither gas, nor oil, nor electricity” on the territory of Chechnya.

Second offer

In December 2021, Kadyrov already proposed a radical solution to the “Ukrainian issue.” Then he said that Ukraine should be annexed to Russia if its President Volodymyr Zelensky does not reconsider his anti-Russian policy.

Related materials:

“My deep conviction is that if Mr. Zelensky and his team behave this way, then Ukraine should be annexed to our country. Ukrainians are our people, this is our territory. This is my opinion,” Kadyrov said. At the same time, the head of the region noted that he was ready to solve this problem himself, but he was hindered by state agreements that did not allow him to make such decisions.

The Chechen leader also stressed that Western countries have their own interests in placing military bases in Ukraine. He believes that states will dictate their terms to Russia. “I am sure our president will not allow this. And we, the infantry, are ready to leave and carry out the order with absolutely no problems. Because the integrity and security of the state and our people are the most important,” he concluded.

Later, the head of Chechnya called his statement a personal opinion and stressed that no one told him to make statements regarding Ukraine or other states. He noted that he spoke not on behalf of the head of the Chechen Republic, but as a citizen of Russia, Ramzan Kadyrov, who worries about his republic, people and state.

What Moscow says

The Kremlin does not comment on Kadyrov’s statements, and the West’s accusations of Russia’s intention to attack and annex Ukraine are called hysteria. Thus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, during a press conference after talks with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, said that the West’s actions are aimed at completely sabotaging the Minsk agreements. Lavrov also noted that the American side convicted Moscow of an excessive accumulation of troops near the borders of Ukraine, recognizing that this is Russian territory. At the same time, according to him, Russia was told that what Washington is doing with its military forces in Europe is none of our business.

Related materials:

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained the escalation of tensions around Ukraine with the actions of NATO. According to him, the Russian side wants other countries to pay attention to this. “As for the tense situation in Ukraine, it is indeed very tense. We see the delivery of weapons there, we see various maneuvers, we see the flights of aircraft from NATO and Western European countries. All this just leads to tension around Ukraine,” Peskov said.

Earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that there was no evidence of a possible Russian attack in the country. He urged not to panic and noted that intelligence does not observe facts confirming the imminent advance of Russia on the borders. “There is no such threat. Therefore, I ask you not to sow panic. The war on the part of the Russian Federation has been unleashed against Ukraine since 2014 in the form of the occupation of Crimea,” the politician said.

Crimea became part of Russia following a referendum held in March 2014. In the same year, anti-Russian sanctions were imposed by the United States, the European Union and a number of other countries.