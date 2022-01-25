Mexico. Eugenio Derbez, actor originally from CDMX and who is 60 years old, makes an incredible confession to Yordi Rosado in the interview he does for his YouTube channel.

Eugenio Derbez, son of the deceased first actress Silvia Derbez, makes public that he does not drink alcohol and incredibly, the day he hit rock bottom was 50 years ago.

Derbez narrates that he was 10 years old when he went to a wedding and some drinks caught his attention, he took one, began to ingest and then the drink was taken to the kitchen.

“I took two sips, I was left with half the glass and I remember that when I went to the kitchen I said to myself: ‘what am I doing with my life?’ I threw away the little glass and I have never drank alcohol again.”

Although it seems like a joke, it is not; Eugenio Derbez acknowledges that such an experience marked his life that day and he was never interested in trying any type of alcoholic beverage again.

Eugenio Derbez and his wife, the singer and actress Alesandra Rosaldo. instagram photo

“I drink water, if I don’t get dehydrated, but I drink alcohol…nothing! Since I was little I have been disciplined, besides my mom got me the idea that nothing with alcohol and drugs”, also confesses the comedian.

But Eugenio also shares with Yordi as an anecdote that he has had girlfriends who have liked some type of drink, and he does not tolerate that.

“I had girlfriends who did like to drink, but if they asked in front of me, I would get up and leave the place. It made me sick to see a girl I was with drink.”

Eugenio Derbez is originally from CDMX, his acting career began in the 80s on shows like Cachún, Cachún, rra rra, and on comedy shows like Anabel, next to Anabel Ferreira.