The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, explained his words that the family of the former judge Saidi Yangulbaev is waiting for either a prison or a place underground. The corresponding post appeared in Telegram-channel policy.

The head of Chechnya noted that his words were taken as a threat, but he did not threaten anyone. “I am not threatening, but stating the facts and the subsequent legal punishment,” he wrote. Kadyrov noted that the Yangulbaevs called for terrorism and extremism, and are also associated with organizing an attack in Turkey on a former law enforcement officer from Chechnya.

“Based on this, I believe that they should be detained, as required by law, and punished. And if they resist, then destroy them as accomplices of terrorists, which they are,” Kadyrov wrote. He added that the Chechens are outraged by the actions and statements of the Yangulbaevs, so “they will not stand on ceremony with them when they meet.”

Friday, January 21, “Committee against Torture” (in 2015, after being entered by the Ministry of Justice into the register of foreign agents, the organization was liquidated; at the moment it operates under the same name without forming a legal entity) reported that armed men in civilian clothes and masks, who introduced themselves as Chechen security forces, broke into the apartment of the ex-judge of the Supreme Court of Chechnya in the Nizhny Novgorod region, from where they kidnapped his wife, who was sick with diabetes.