The head of Chechnya Kadyrov called the conditions of the President of Ukraine Zelensky for negotiations ridiculous

Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov in his Telegramchannel put forward conditions for Ukraine to end the special military operation (SVO).

Kadyrov also called the conditions offered by Kyiv ridiculous. So the politician commented on the statement of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, who on Tuesday, November 15, put forward his own terms of negotiations. As such, the head of Ukraine called the restoration of “radiation safety” at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the introduction of a ceiling on prices for Russian energy resources, as well as the expansion of the grain deal.

Ridiculous conditions for negotiations with the leadership of Ukraine. If Zelensky had been worried about his mobilized pensioners, he would not have used the word “conditions”, but would have knelt for his people, as he defiantly knelt down for his election as president Ramzan Kadyrov Head of Chechnya

The head of Chechnya offered Kyiv his conditions, including the recognition of the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, as well as Crimea and Sevastopol as part of Russia. He also noted that in order to resolve the situation, all “fascist criminals and shaitans responsible for atrocities against the Russian-speaking population” should be extradited, or an official trial should be held on them and a preventive measure should be chosen.

Kadyrov added that he still considers it unacceptable “to even stutter about negotiations.” According to him, if the special military operation does not end on the terms he announced, then there will be volunteers in Chechnya who will force “Bandera fascists and shaitans to answer for every drop of blood.”

Conditions of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs new and effective security guarantees. According to him, a return to the Minsk agreements is impossible.

The head of Ukraine put forward a number of conditions, the fulfillment of which should end the conflict “fairly, on the basis of the UN Charter and international law.” The new requirements of the Ukrainian leader were the restoration of “radiation safety” at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the introduction of a price ceiling for Russian energy resources, and the expansion of the grain deal.

Zelensky called for the restoration of “radiation safety” in relation to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the introduction of price restrictions on Russian energy resources and an expansion of the grain export initiative.

The politician also demanded that Russia release all Ukrainian prisoners. He proposed an all-for-all prisoner exchange.

In response, the head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky said that the words of the President of Ukraine about the conditions for negotiations indicate that the Kyiv authorities are not ready for a real dialogue. He called it “a performance designed for Western masters.”

Zero constructive, maximum self-promotion Leonid Slutsky Head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party

Slutsky added that Kyiv is still not ready to resume negotiations with Moscow. According to him, the country’s leadership “looks with caution at the United States.” “Washington doesn’t need any peace in the Ukrainian conflict zone, they are ready to fight to the last Ukrainian there,” he said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, said that the Russian authorities state that Kyiv cannot and does not want to negotiate with Moscow. According to him, accordingly, Russia’s goals will be implemented through the continuation of a special military operation.

Peace calls

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States is seeing Ukraine’s readiness for peace talks. According to him, Kyiv sees the end of the conflict at the negotiating table.

Price added that Russia sometimes exhibits the same sentiments, accompanied by “brutal aggression against the Ukrainian people, ramping up attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, food storage, water supply and sewage systems.”

The representative of the State Department called on the Russian side “not only in word but also in deed” to show readiness for dialogue with Ukraine.

What the world hears very, very clearly from our Ukrainian partners. And they are ready and willing to sit down and interact Ned Price State Department Spokesperson

French President Emmanuel Macron said that Russia and Ukraine need to resume peace talks. He opposed stringent demands for the resumption of dialogue. According to the politician, “it would be hasty to put forward absolutely radical preconditions.”

Macron stressed that France supports Ukraine, but “is not waging this war.” Paris calls for the return of peace to restore international law, the politician said.

At some point, it will be necessary to return to the negotiating table, but this can only happen under the conditions and at the moment that Ukraine chooses. But I think that the current circumstances do not allow us to make any operational forecasts in this regard. Emmanuel Macron President of France

Stephanie Tremblay, a representative of the UN Secretary General’s office, also stressed that Russia and Ukraine should enter into negotiations when such an opportunity arises. She recalled that UN Secretary-General António Guterres had previously repeatedly called for peace talks.

On November 12, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken confirmed to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba that Kyiv has the opportunity to decide on the timing and content of negotiations with Russia.