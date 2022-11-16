Biden meets emergency with allied countries after attack in Poland

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
US President Joe Biden.
The US president speaks with the leaders of the G7 countries in Bali.
November 15, 2022, 08:11 PM
US President Joe Biden, after talking by phone with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and learning in detail about the explosions in Poland, meets with allied countries after an attack in Poland.
(You may be interested in: Poland: What does an attack on a NATO country imply?)
(Read also: NATO analyzes explosion in Poland and asks that the facts be ‘established’)
Biden and other G7 leaders meet this Wednesday for “emergency” to discuss the missile attack on Polish territory, near the border with Ukraine, the White House reported.
At the meeting held at the indonesian island of bali headquarters of the G20 summit, the leaders of the G7 countries (United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Italy, Germany and Japan) participate, along with those of Spain, the Netherlands and the European Union, according to a correspondent for AFP on the spot.
News in development…
November 15, 2022, 08:11 PM
