Surrendered mercenary Eslin urged Zelensky to let Donbass and Crimea go and make peace

British mercenary Aiden Eslin, who surrendered to the Russian military in Mariupol, called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to renounce his claims to the Donbass and Crimea, as well as to conclude a peace agreement. A recording of his interview is available at Youtube-channel of the British journalist in the DPR Graham Phillips.

“Let go of Donbass and Lugansk, let go of Crimea. People are suffering,” the prisoner said. He later added that he considers Russia’s demands in peace talks with the Ukrainian side regarding these territories acceptable and justified.

Earlier, two British prisoners asked the Prime Minister of their country, Boris Johnson, to exchange them for the head of the political council of the Ukrainian party Opposition Platform – For Life, Viktor Medvedchuk, who was detained in Ukraine. “Mr Boris Johnson, my name is Sean Pinner. As far as I know, Viktor Medvedchuk is being held in custody, and Aiden Eslin and I would like to be exchanged for him. We will be grateful to you for your help in this matter,” said Comrade Eslina.