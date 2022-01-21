During the last live broadcast Kabir Bedi, to Big Brother Vip, he received a message of love and good wishes from the woman of his life: the wife Parveen Dusanj Bedi. The occasion of the celebrations is his birthday.

Source GF Vip study

His words are a caress in the heart of Kabir, strongly in love of the woman: “I wish you a happy birthday and wish us a happy anniversary. I miss you, I miss you and I miss you, but I see you every day on television. It is wonderful and surreal and you are doing so well! The whole family sends you a lot of love and I’m sure you will celebrate with your roommates, and I hope they get to know the man I love so deeply “.

Then Parveen concludes with: “A strong man, a gentle giant. Kabir, keep smiling and sharing your energy, I love your laughter. There is one thing I have learned from our life together: life is a great adventure, so enjoy this adventure too “. Words that impressed both the actor and the audience at home and that lead Kabir to earn immunity from nominations.

Source Twitter

Shortly after, however, Sandokan’s wife on social media addresses a stinging thought towards Alex Belli. The woman does not understand how his wife and even Soleil Sorge herself may want to be with him, so much so that they even get to argue with each other and cry for him.

The post appears on Twitter quotes like this: “Watching Big Brother Vip because of Kabir Bedi. But why would a woman want to be with Alex Belli? Both women, Soleil and Delia, are better off without him. Leave that boy behind and build your girls lives! He is ‘Bad News’. Stop reducing yourself like this for TV ratings. Focus on your lives, not on him and move on. “