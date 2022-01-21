Indian health authorities will test coronavirus vaccines on lions and leopards. The Times of India writes it explaining that the trial was decided after two lions from the Chennai zoo died of complications after contracting Covid-19. The aim is to evaluate the use of a vaccine to be used on big cats and will be administered on 15 animals and 28 days between the first and second dose in the Sakkarbaug Zoo.

Meanwhile, with the overall decline in infections, the New Delhi authorities have decided to lift the night curfew in effect on weekends and allow private companies to bring employees back in attendance. In the Indian capital, about 80 percent of the beds in the Covid wards of hospitals are unoccupied and after the peak on January 13, infections are decreasing.