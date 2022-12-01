Juventus: “If you put 4 or 10 it’s the same”. And the three private writes with CR7

There Juventus big risk, i senior executives resigned from the board, president Andrea Lambs including, they go towards the referral to trial for capital gains fictitious and inflated budgets. New ones are popping up now telephone tapping – we read in the Corriere della Sera – destined to worsen the situation even more. “So much Consob let’s supercazzoliamo it,” Juve’s financial director Stefano told a colleague Cerratespeaking of the exchange with Marseille Tongya / Aké and earned one capital gain of 8 million. Unaware that, since July 14, 2021, there is the listening finance guard. Obviously, we talk about football and business, capital gains and the head of the technical area Fabio Paraticiwho had left the club a few days ago.

“I – reports the Corriere – told Fabio (Paratici, ed): it is a lawful method but you pushed too hard“, He says Cherubs. «And he answered me :“ We don’t care, because in the exchanges if you put 4 or put 10 it’s the same, no one can tell you anything”». The sports director insists: «Fabio he had free paper». The discussion is such that Bertola confides: «La situation really delicate. In 15 years I make only one comparison: Calciopoli. There was the whole world pulling against us, this one instead we created it“. Unequivocal words for the investigators. Among the biggest problems in terms of budget is the famous “secret card” on the contract of Ronaldo. The agreement appears in three private agreements and was impossible to budget, 19.9 million extra rewards what time the Portuguese he pretends.

