Ukraine Liveblog: London: Attacks on Ukraine’s power grid are part of military doctrine

https://www.faz.net/aktuell/politik/ukraine-liveticker-deutsche-staatsministerin-eu-beitrittsverhandlungen-bald-possible-18495964.html
According to British experts, rocket attacks like the one on a power plant in Kharkiv in September 2022 are part of Russia’s new military doctrine.
Image: dpa
German Minister of State: EU accession negotiations possible soon +++ Germany and Norway want NATO protection for energy infrastructure +++ Germany gets half of its gas from Norway +++ all developments in the live blog.