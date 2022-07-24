Barça is coming off a great victory against Real Madrid in the Las Vegas Classic. A game marked by the debut of certain players and a great first half by the culé team that was more than enough to win the game. Juventus beat Chivas Guadalajara in their first friendly of the American preseason.
Where is Juventus vs FC Barcelona? At the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, with a capacity for 92,100 spectators.
When and what time is Juventus vs FC Barcelona? On Wednesday, July 27. The match will be played in Spain at 02:30 a.m. In Mexico it will be 7:30 p.m. in Argentina at 9:30 p.m.
On which television channel can I watch Juventus vs FC Barcelona? In Spain it can be seen through tv 1. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela and Peru, it can be followed by DIRECTV. in Mexico via SKYHD. In the United States it will air on ESPN+.
LAST NEWS
The culé team showed yesterday that it is more than prepared to face this new season. At the expense of the arrival of the new defenders, it must be recognized that the rear line of the team led by Xavi Hernández executed a practically perfect game yesterday. The mistakes that were constantly repeated in the past were reduced to zero oversights in a match that led to mistakes as a result of the good work of the white team’s forward.
Little can we say about the culé attack that yesterday made it quite clear that it is one of the best strikers in the world made up of six or seven players who could be starters in practically any club on the planet.
Juventus didn’t use too many starting players in their first game of the tour, but it was still enough to comfortably beat Mexican Chivas. All the lights focused on the debut of Ángel Di María and the re-debut of Paul Pogba. Both disputed the first 45 minutes and were the highlight of the Turin team.
possible alignments
Juventus: Szczesny, Danilo, Bonucci, Bremer, Sandro, Zakaria, Pogba, Di Maria, Locatelli, Kean and Vlahovic.
Barça: Ter Stegen, Dest, Araújo, Eric García, Alba, Nico, Pedri, Gavi, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati and Dembélé.
90 min forecast
Barca 3-0 Juventus
#Juventus #Barcelona #schedule #channel #Spain #USA #Mexico #South #America #lineups
Leave a Reply