“It was supposed to finish after Turn 8 and instead it ended much later, in Turn 15 and this took me by surprise. The system informed me that the FIA ​​system would start again from Curva 9 ”. With these words, full of perplexity, Sergio Perez he commented on the inattention made at the time of the restart following the entry of the virtual safety car on the track, which effectively neutralized the race. This mistake cost the Red Bull driver the third step of the podium, picked up with intelligence and shrewdness by George Russell.

In fact, the young Englishman was able to burn his rival once the VSC period was over, then defending his position right under the checkered flag. In a note, the FIA ​​provided an explanation of what happened, given that an apparent situation of chaos has actually arisen with regard to communications. In reality, however, according to what is pointed out by the Federation, all the teams had been warned in real time of the new indications regarding the conclusion of the Virtual Safety Car phase. The error would therefore be confirmed to be entirely attributable to the pilot from Guadalajara.

“A second VSC end message was sent due to a hardware problem – declared the FIA ​​- which led to an automatic switch to backup systems, which worked exactly as they should in that scenario. The same information is provided to all teams at the same time “. The delay essentially depended on a computer system problem. It was therefore necessary to resort to the foreseen emergency solution and this caused the delay with respect to the time of restart originally intended.