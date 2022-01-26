Juventus-Vlahovic. Farewell to de Ligt in the summer? Transfer market news

The shot Vlahovic shakes the Italian transfer market: the Juventus raises its quotations in the race Champions and wins one of the strongest strikers in the world. Investment of 75 million on the card and a total of 130 million between the cost of the player and the 5 years of engagement. According to the Republic, however, an excellent sale will arrive in the summer. And some clues lead to the name of Matthijs de Ligtdefender with a large international market and a card worth 80 million euros.

Juventus on Rudiger and Romagnoli on a free transfer. Transfer market news

An important sacrifice, but Juventus are already ready to move to replace him by renewing his defense: in list two on a free transfer: Antonio Rudigerexpiring with Chelsea (29 years in March), e Alessio Romagnoliat the end of the contract with Milan. The German ex Roma would be a super purchase, even if the competition of the top European clubs (Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the front row) has to be defeated, satisfying the player’s requests (14 million euros per season until 2026). Juve is also working on the sales of Ramsey, Rabiot And Arthurwho earn about 7 million euros net per season and their departure would lighten the salary.

