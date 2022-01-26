The role of friends in our happiness and appreciation is invaluable, and their role is much deeper than we expect. They help us to form “who we are”; When we strengthen our friendships and develop our relationships with them, our personalities are built from within.

This important aspect of the essence of friendship, is discussed by Professor of Philosophy at New York University Massimo Bigliucci, by analyzing what the great thinker Aristotle put forward, who said: “Friends hold a mirror to each other; through that mirror they can see themselves, in ways that were not within their reach, and this reflection is Which helps them, improve themselves as people.”

Dr. Bigliucci believes that it is necessary for those looking for the best “version” of themselves to dive into friendship as a means of self-exploration and awareness raising.

Scientifically speaking, neuroscientist Emily Rogalsky describes friendship as an impenetrable bulwark that protects individuals from loneliness, disease and old age.

Rogalsky has conducted long-term studies on a group of elderly people, over 80 years of age, but who are physically, intellectually and socially engaged, as if they were in their forties.

Rogalsky found that participants in this study had a tight social network, including close friendships, that helped them live longer, while keeping their brains healthy. It has been clinically proven that different neurotransmitters are released when we feel empathy, love and friendship, making the brain at its best.

Does friendship have other benefits?

Psychological and social experts have been able to identify many benefits of friendship between different age groups, including:

Reducing loneliness and social isolation.

– Reduce stress and anxiety.

Emotional support while facing life’s challenges.

Personal development through motivation to achieve goals.

Make a positive change in life.

A sense of belonging and a sense of security.

Be a friend to yourself before you are a friend to others

It requires making healthy friendships, learning the art of giving and taking, and it is as important for a person to be qualified, to be a special friend, as it is to surround himself with great friends.

That is why writer and psychotherapist Erin Falconer recommends taking important steps to make new friends:

Be kind and positive

Friendship is like an emotional bank account. Every act of kindness or expression of gratitude is a deposit into this account, while negativity and criticism lead to a withdrawal from the balance.

Be a good listener

A friend’s best offering is a “listening ear”, a genuine interest in what is happening in friends’ lives, sharing details of difficult times, and empathy.

open up emotionally

Disclosure of personal experiences and fears in front of a friend indicates that he occupies a special place, and this may lead to a deepening of communication without barriers.

Show that you can be trusted

Taking responsibility, fulfilling promises and commitments to friends, and keeping their secrets and privacy, are the most important keys to forming strong friendships.

Make an effort to see your friends

Allocating time for friends, gives them a sense of appreciation and adherence to them, through constant communication with them, and knowing the developments in their lives.

Manage your nerves with vigilance

Friendship passes over time, with many tests, passing them safely leads to the strengthening and strengthening of the relationship, but this requires vigilance and flexibility in dealing.

be your best friend

Knowing ourselves is a necessary starting point, to make great friendships, as we must first learn how to become friends with ourselves?, and in doing so, we are ready to build successful friendships with others.

finally; We must remember that investing time, in making and strengthening friendships, can pay off, in better health, and a brighter outlook for years to come.