Word ad Alessio Dionisi. The technician of the Sassuolo spoke to the microphones of ‘Mediaset’ at the end of the match of Italian Cup lost 2-1 to Juventus. The training coached by Massimiliano Allegri managed to outclass the Emilians, with an own goal by Tressoldi in the finale propitiated by a fantastic action of Dusan Vlahovic, which has extinguished the hopes of qualification for the neroverdi. Sassuolo still played a good match, putting the Bianconeri in difficulty and often becoming dangerous in the parts of Perin. The former coach of theEmpoli, who commented on the elimination of his team in the quarter-finals. Here are his statements: “Too bad, I’m happy with the performance and today we deserved more in the first half, certainly them in the second. Juve then crushed us in the second half. The draw would have been perhaps the fairest result, we could maybe play for it in extra time. We came here to play it, although we have some defections around this time. We don’t have such a large squad right now. We deserved extra time. We have to keep our feet on the ground, we have to be good because today we lost anyway, so when you lose you can’t be happy. However, we have to start from what we did in the first half. Now let’s recharge our batteries to play the championship match against Roma. ”