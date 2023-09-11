Juventus, the economic disasters of the Andrea Agnelli management and the disengagement. The family’s farewell to Turin

There Juventus soon it will no longer be a strategic asset of Exor. The family Agnelli-Elkann he made a historic decision and he put the club up for sale. The company’s red – we read in Il Giornale – is no longer sustainable. So here’s the idea of ​​a sale to solve one accounting situation now compromised: losses of 240 million, revenues at 600 and higher debts, up to a stock market value of 800 million. After the (economic) disasters of the management of Andrea Agnelli, the family finance company no longer wants to take on the commitment of subsidizing the team. And then off to cleaning up the accounts and then to the sale. For a price which should arrive at one and a half billion euros.

After the passing of Gianni, Umberto and Susanna the guide is in the hands of John Elkann who had to face arguments in court with his mother Margherita Agnelli. The woman – continues Il Giornale – contested the 2004 agreements on family heritage. And today it is also on the table of the judge to whom you turned the mystery of author’s paintings gone. But the trigger that triggered Exor’s decision was the epilogue of Andrea Agnelli’s presidency. In the 2006 the scandal of Calciopoli forced the family to get rid of the entire management: Luciano Moggi, Antonio Giraudo and Roberto Bettega were sacrificed on the altar of the club.

Subscribe to the newsletter

