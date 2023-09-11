Who was one of the main leaders of the Communist Youth in Chile, during the years of the government of President Salvador Allende (1970–1973)today he is a critic of the symbolism of the overthrown president 50 years ago and what the experience he led was like.

Prisoner of the dictatorship, Sergio Muñoz Riveros was in the Villa Grimaldi, the largest torture center that operated during the years of General Augusto Pinochet’s government (1973-1990). Upon his freedom at the end of 1976, he went into exile in the Netherlands.

The knowledge of the crimes of Stalinism and the type of totalitarian regime established by the communists in all the countries in which they took power, led Muñoz to rethink his ideological convictions.

The writer and political analyst, as well as an academic at the San Sebastián University in Santiago de Chile, spoke with EL TIEMPO about the past and present of his country.

Sergio Muñoz Riveros, former communist leader.

At the time of the coup d’état, you were a leader of the communist youth. What impact did Pinochet’s arrival to power have on your life?

My life changed radically. He was married, had a 6-year-old son and the uncertainty was total. Although the Allende years had not been pleasant in any way, since the economic-social crisis and the political confrontation did not even allow us to sleep peacefully, The arrival of the dictatorship was the entry into another country, in which all notions of law collapsed.

Then came a merciless repression against the men and women of the left. Strictly speaking, a process of criminalization of the State took place, the human cost of which was devastating. How did Chile get into that situation? It is painful to admit it for those of us who support Allende, but the Pinochet dictatorship cannot be understood without the experience of the leftist government.

You were a prisoner in the macabre Villa Grimaldi torture center. How do you remember that time?

I was arrested by the National Intelligence Directorate (Dina), Pinochet’s secret police, in July 1975, and I was missing for more than a month. I am a survivor and the feeling of being one will accompany me until the end of my days, associated with the memory of the friends and comrades who were murdered at that time.

Augusto Pinochet greets Chileans during September 11, 1973.

Many militants of the Socialist Party, the Communist Party, died from Villa Grimaldi. of the Revolutionary Left Movement and other political groups. I was lucky that, at a time when I was transferred to another place of detention, Cuatro Álamos, the International Red Cross registered my presence there. I remained in prison until November 1976. In those days, I learned how essential the protection of human rights is at all times and places.

However, you have been critical of what the Popular Unity government was, although the figure of Allende continues to be a reference for the Chilean left. What could you say about him?

Salvador Allende deserves respect for the fortitude shown in the final hour, but this should not inhibit criticism of his role as a political leader. In reality, he was not truly aware of what the process he unleashed from the presidency implied, which aimed, in his words, at socialism.

Moment in which Salvador Allende is decorated as president of Chile.

He did not imagine the effect of the nationalization plan of the economy that led to unleashed inflation, shortages, the black market and, finally, the dismantling of the productive apparatus. As if that were not enough, Allende mortgaged his constitutional powers to a kind of committee government, made up of his supporters. In fact, Allende was not even able to lead his own party, the Socialist Party, in which the most senseless form of a leftism that does not measure the consequences was expressed.

Do you think that in your attempt to harmonize with those who supported Castro or Che you lost your way?

Allende was not a revolutionary, but a social democrat. However, succumbed to the desire to tune in to guerrilla times and, in this way, gain the support of young leftists bewitched by Fidel Castro and Che Guevara. He attempted to express a radical perspective, probably believing that he would gain recognition from gun-toting revolutionaries.

Castro visited Chile in November 1971. His program covered ten days, which was already excessive, but he decided to stay 24 days against Allende’s will. He toured the country as a revolutionary agitator and caused a scene of enormous political tension. In fact, Castro humiliated the president of Chile in his own home.



When, at the end of 1972, Allende realized that the country was going towards the abyss, he integrated the military leaders into the Government, but it was already too late. Ideological blindness led the left to act suicidally.

Why did you finally decide to move away from this model and the Communist Party?

Many things from my own experience influenced me, but, above all, having opened my eyes to the type of regime imposed by the communists in the countries where they took power. It helped me reflect when I arrived in Holland (Netherlands) at the beginning of 1977, a country in which democracy had taken solid roots, was tolerant, open to all debates, and also prosperous. I entered the University of Amsterdam and became the dedicated student that I had not been able to be in Chile.

Muñoz took refuge in Amsterdam. Photo: Sem Van Der Wal. EFE

Where did your storms of conscience come from?

My storms of conscience are closely linked to the knowledge of the crimes of Stalinism. I woke up one night reading Gulag Archipelago, by Alexander Solzhenitsyn, the most shocking denunciation of these crimes. I felt solidarity with those who fought against totalitarianism in Hungary, Poland, Czechoslovakia, Cuba… I returned to Chile in 1984 and stopped being a militant in 1986.

Currently, the Communist Party is part of the government of President Gabriel Boric. Is this very different from the one you knew when you were a soldier?

The Communist Party (PC) of the 60s, which I joined, had regained legality in 1958, and The persecutions he had suffered had taught him to value democracy in terms that were not purely tactical. He tried to move away from the notion of an assault on power and assume a reformist position, which clashed with the currents of the Latin American left who wanted to copy the Cuban model of access to power.

Boric makes a huge mistake by considering the experience of the Allende government as a source of inspiration

Although his speech continued to appeal to the revolution, the PC claimed partial advances. He condemned terrorism and vandalism, and rejected any link with lumpen elements. In the Allende years, it was the most realistic party. The difference is very big with today’s party, which was enthusiastic about the wave of violence, destruction and looting. that sought to overthrow the constitutional government of President (Sebastián) Piñera, in October 2019.

The figure of Allende has been constantly claimed by the government of President Boric and seems to be a source of inspiration for him. What can you say about it?

The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric.

Gabriel Boric makes an immense mistake by considering the experience of the Allende government as a source of inspiration. There, everything you should not do is summarized.

Why does the dictatorial past continue to be an open wound in Chile?

My friend Iván Garzón Vallejo, a Colombian political scientist and academic at a Chilean university, published a brilliant essay called The intruding past: Historical memory as a battlefield. There, he analyzes the experience of several countries that have had to face the consequences of a painful past, among them, naturally, Colombia.

Political and social traumas leave wounds that are not easy to heal, and pose a complex challenge to democracy. This is what we have experienced in Chile. Although our country has advanced in all areas in the last 30 years, The past keeps intruding. What we need is not to repeat catastrophic mistakes.

What reflection do you make 50 years after the coup d’état?

First of all, we cannot lose democracy again, which requires consistent defenders of the principles and norms that make it possible. We must unambiguously reject violence as a political method. The challenge of democracy is to live together in diversity, and this can only materialize within the framework of the rule of law that protects freedoms. The lack of understanding of this is the genesis of our tragedy.

