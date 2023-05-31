He youths was sanctioned this Tuesday for ehe youFederal National Court of the Italian Federation (FIGC) with a financial fine of 718,200 euros for the case related to salary maneuvers that the club carried out with certain players during the pandemic, suspicious payments to player agents and secret agreements with other Italian clubs.

The plea agreement reached by the Juventino team with the FIGC Federal National Court finally led to a strictly economic sanction, which did not affect the black and white box in the A series as if it happened to him with the ‘Case capital gains’, in which the Italians were sanctioned with 10 points less in the classification.

Agreement?

The plea agreement includes another by which the club will not appeal the decision. “This agreement is foreseen by our rules, convenient and shared, and it is the best result in Italian football to find a moment of serenity”, declared the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravinaafter the hearing is over.

This trial was for a different case than the ‘capital gains case’, but also under what is known as the ‘Prism Investigation’, which included both investigations. The reasons that led Juventus to go to this new trial were, in this case, the illegal salary maneuvers that the club carried out with certain players during the pandemic, suspicious payments to player agents and secret agreements with other Italian clubs for transfers. of players.

The objective of ‘Juve’ with this agreement is to put an end to all the judicial processes as soon as possible and to be able to start the one that is strictly focused on sports, with an eye on finishing in the top four to return to the Champions League.

Did they accept?

Not having received a penalty of points in the table, the Turin team can still enter the positions of Europa League in this last day of Serie A, in which Udinese is measured at home.

He needs a victory and for Roma to tie -or lose-, or for the Atalanta miss. On the other hand, former president Andrea Agnell decided not to accept the plea agreement with the FIGC Tribunal and will go to trial on June 15.

The rest of the ex-directors involved in the plot, among them Fabio Paratici and Pavel Nedved, Yes, they accepted the agreement and they will have to pay the corresponding economic sanction.

With this trial, the possible sanctions by the Italian sports courts for Juventus end, which now awaits UEFA’s decision, which could leave it without European competitions for next season.

