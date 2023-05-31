Ukraine, with its allies, is preparing a summit in July without Russia. Kiev, at the table with “global leaders” and without Russia, according to a source close to President Volodymyr Zelensky and according to European diplomatic figures aims to obtain even wider support for its peace plan. The Wall Street Journal writes it, highlighting that on the Europe-Ukraine axis work is being done on a peace proposal that could prove more convincing for China, India, Saudi Arabia and Brazil. The summit is expected to take place shortly after the NATO summit, which will be held in Vilnius, Lithuania, starting on 11 July.

PUTIN AND THE BRICS

At the moment, on the international arena, Russia is evaluating the moves in relation to the Brics summit scheduled for the end of August in South Africa. “Russia will participate in the BRICS summit at an adequate level,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, answering journalists’ questions about whether President Vladimir Putin will attend the meeting of the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and – precisely – South Africa. Peskov has promised that he will provide “full details” in the near future. “Russia attaches great importance to the development of this integration format,” he added.

USA-GB, DIALOGUE FOR UKRAINE

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will travel to Washington on Wednesday and Thursday next week for talks at the White House with US President Joe Biden. This was announced by Sunak’s spokesman, explaining that the two leaders will discuss how to improve economic relations and military support for Ukraine to face the Russian invasion. Sunak in Washington will also meet members of Congress and American businessmen.

The visit will be an opportunity to build on talks the Prime Minister and President Biden have had in recent months to increase the level of collaboration and coordination between Britain and the United States on economic challenges that will define our future. ” said Sunak’s spokesman. ”There will also be an opportunity to discuss issues that affect our support for Ukraine,” he added.