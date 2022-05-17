Juve in Argentine sauce: goodbye Dybala, Di Maria arrives

It will be the Argentine Angel Di Maria to take the place of compatriot Paulo Dybala, who last night – Monday 16 May – greeted Juventus with tears.

If “La Joya” says goodbye, the bianconeri are preparing to welcome “El Fideo”, reached the farewell step with the PSG. After the last Ligue 1 match against Metz, scheduled for next Saturday, the 34-year-old striker will close a chapter of his career that has seen him score 91 goals in 294 games in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower. On the other hand, 24 goals have been scored with the Argentine national team, where he often duets with Dybala.

The agreement with Juventus for one season is now certain, with an option for the next. In fact, in recent weeks Di Maria has declared that he wants to return to Argentina to end his career, but without setting a specific date.

The very expert ex Manchester United, Real Madrid and Benfica represents a very valid reinforcement for Juventus’ attack, which can already count on two great players like Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesathe latter stopped last season by a bad injury.

Read also:

Referendum Justice, the plan to make them fail (names). All against Salvini

Draghi relaunches the South in Sorrento: but politics has forgotten about the South

Meluzzi: “Italy is a colony. Ukraine serves to destabilize Russia ”

China, the economy scares Xi (and the world): record unemployment, peak consumption

Milan-Inter: Scudetto party, San Siro “disputed”. E Pioli … is on fire. VIDEO

Tiberio Timperi-Monica Setta, maretta live on TV. VIDEO

Poste Italiane, alongside non-profit organizations for solidarity projects

FS Group, Business Plan presented. Ferraris “A New Time Begins”

PIZZIUM and Molino Colombo arrive in Naples: at the start of the new store at Vomero