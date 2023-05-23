Reactions after the 10 penalty points: “Justice on the clock”. And again, playing on the numbers: “But is it bingo or a sporting event?”

On the day when, twenty-seven years ago, Juventus lifted the Champions League in the final at the Olimpico, the sentence of the Federal Court of Appeal arrived which sanctioned a 10-point penalty for the current season. The news obviously sparked reactions on the web, not only from Juventus supporters, who strongly lashed out against the decision of the sports justice.

“We defend the name, the prestige, the colors, the dignity of this shirt. Always with you, until the end” wrote a user. And again: “What happened to us is unlikely and the ones who suffer are the fans. We need to defend ourselves in a tough way, defend the prestige and history of this club by protecting the fans’ love for this shirt”. Along the same lines there are those who have no intention of giving up here: “Break this system, appeal, block everything, ask for damages”; “And now enough talk, let’s go to the Tar and block the championships until October”. See also The State Public Prosecution clarifies the penalty for perjury

Times and numbers — Clearly there is also someone who is not happy, because the size of the penalty keeps Juve’s hopes of the Champions League alive: “So let’s do the math: if they win their last three games and given the direct clash with Milan, they would finish fourth and the penalty would do no harm. And everyone is happy and content”. Overall, the profiles discussed in the sentence were also identified by users on social networks. First of all, the moment he arrives, a few minutes before the match against Empoli: “Perfect timing, just before taking the field! The famous clockwork justice!”. But also the continuous variations of the prosecution’s requests and the decisions of the various courts: “First -9, then -15, then -11… now -10. Bingo! It is not clear whether we are playing bingo or celebrating a sports process? And then what has changed in these months from -9 to -15 to -11 to -10?”. See also Juventus to the semi-finals hard-won

The irony — Although they are direct competitors for a useful placement for Europe that counts, a Milan fan has expressed his support. “Pure injustice. As a Milan supporter, I’m with you: the pitch is the pitch” he explained. There is also room for more ironic tones, aimed at those who are studying the possible combinations that could qualify Juventus for the next Champions League. “‘So if Juventus wins them all’ is the new ‘So if Italy beats Macedonia…'”.

