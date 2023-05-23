Russia has decided to set up a “legal anti-terrorist operation zone regime” in the Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine, after an armed incursion was carried out by what Moscow says are Ukrainian “saboteurs”. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, “The purpose of Ukrainian sabotage in the Belgorod region is to divert attention from the situation in Bakhmut’s leadership.”

Attack in the Russian region of Belgorod, the governor accuses Ukrainian saboteurs but Kyev replies: “They are Russian partisans”



The incursion, which continues, has been claimed by two armed organizations of Russians more or less part of the Ukrainian army and about which not much is known: the Legion Freedom for Russia and the far-right group Russian Volunteer Corps . It seems that last summer the two militias made a pact with a third armed group, the National Republican Army, and that they asked former Russian deputy Ilya Ponomarev, who emigrated to Kiev since 2019 and became a citizen of Ukraine.

Cannes, woman dressed in the colors of Ukraine sprinkles herself with fake blood: the gesture on the steps of the Palais





The latter, however, has never openly admitted to being involved in this activity if we exclude the reading, in August of last year, of a statement in which the National Republican Army claimed responsibility for being killed in an attack on the gates of Moscow by Darya Dugina, daughter of the nationalist philosopher Alexander Dugin. The Russian Volunteer Corps, however, had also claimed responsibility for an incursion into the Russian province of Bryansk in early March.

A Russian raid meanwhile damaged the electricity grid of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. After a few hours the power was restored but the director of the IAEA Grossi warned: “The situation in the plant cannot go on like this”.

To know more

Interview – Vincenzo Camporin: “It is right to supply the F-16s to Kiev, but Italy is not ready to train the Ukrainians”

Background – The Israeli model is being studied for Ukraine. No NATO, but military aid with a binding security agreement

What happened yesterday, May 22nd