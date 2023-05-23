Russia has decided to set up a “legal anti-terrorist operation zone regime” in the Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine, after an armed incursion was carried out by what Moscow says are Ukrainian “saboteurs”. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, “The purpose of Ukrainian sabotage in the Belgorod region is to divert attention from the situation in Bakhmut’s leadership.”
The incursion, which continues, has been claimed by two armed organizations of Russians more or less part of the Ukrainian army and about which not much is known: the Legion Freedom for Russia and the far-right group Russian Volunteer Corps . It seems that last summer the two militias made a pact with a third armed group, the National Republican Army, and that they asked former Russian deputy Ilya Ponomarev, who emigrated to Kiev since 2019 and became a citizen of Ukraine.
The latter, however, has never openly admitted to being involved in this activity if we exclude the reading, in August of last year, of a statement in which the National Republican Army claimed responsibility for being killed in an attack on the gates of Moscow by Darya Dugina, daughter of the nationalist philosopher Alexander Dugin. The Russian Volunteer Corps, however, had also claimed responsibility for an incursion into the Russian province of Bryansk in early March.
A Russian raid meanwhile damaged the electricity grid of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. After a few hours the power was restored but the director of the IAEA Grossi warned: “The situation in the plant cannot go on like this”.
Ukraine, we are clearing Belgorod of saboteurs
“The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, together with law enforcement agencies, continues to clear the territory of the Graivoronsky district of the Belgorod region from the sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.” The governor of the Vyacheslav Gladkov region, appealing to “residents of the Grayvoronsky district to return to their homes.” “There is information that there are two wounded civilians in those settlements into which the enemy entered. So far, the security forces have not been able to reach them,” Gladkov wrote. The head of the region expressed his hope that the victims could be reached as soon as possible, evacuated and taken to a medical facility. “To date, no there are civilian deaths. All necessary actions are underway by law enforcement agencies. We await the completion of the counter-terrorism operation announced yesterday.”
Ukraine: Russian Interior Minister visits Riyadh
Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, under Western sanctions for the war in Syria and Ukraine, flew to Riad for talks with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud. During the meeting, the two ministers “discussed ways to improve security cooperation between the interior ministries of the two countries, as well as discussing a number of issues of common interest”.
Belgorod hit by drone attacks in the night
Belgorod was hit by drone strikes during the night. This was announced by the governor of the region in southwestern Russia, hit yesterday by an incursion claimed by anti-Putin Russians aligned with the Ukrainian army. In a series of Telegram posts, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said last night that two houses were hit by drones in the town of Grayvoron, the site of an earlier attack claimed by pro-Ukrainian Russian volunteers. Gladkov added that explosive devices were dropped by drones on an administration building and a house in two separate attacks in the village of Borisovka. No casualties reported.
Four Russian kamikaze drones shot down by Kiev
Russian forces attacked Ukraine last night with four Shahed kamikaze drones, which were shot down by Ukrainian air defense units, the Kyiv Army General Staff said.
Russian Prime Minister Mishutin in Shanghai for an economic forum on Russia-China affairs
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishutin is in Shanghai to attend an economic forum as part of a two-day visit during which he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. Mishustin arrived in Shanghai late yesterday evening, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. He was welcomed by the Russian ambassador to China, Igor Morgoulov, and by the Chinese ambassador to Moscow, Zhang Hanhui. According to the Kremlin, the Russian prime minister will participate in a Russia-China business forum in Shanghai and visit a petrochemical research institute, as well as hold discussions with “representatives of Russian economic circles” in China. According to Bloomberg, some Russian businessmen affected by Western sanctions, including in the key sectors of steel, mining and fertilizers, as well as Deputy Prime Minister of Energy Alexander Novak have been invited to the forum. China became Russia’s largest energy customer last year, allowing Moscow, under Western sanctions over its war in Ukraine, to avoid a slump in gas exports. Mikhail Mishustin will travel to Beijing tomorrow, where he will meet with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, according to the Russian state news agency Tass. In recent years, China and Russia have intensified economic cooperation and diplomatic contacts. Their strategic partnership has further strengthened since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and analysts say China now has the upper hand in the relationship given Russia’s isolation on the international stage. Beijing declares itself neutral in the conflict and has never publicly condemned the invasion. In February, the Chinese government published a document in which it called for a “political solution” to the conflict and respect for the territorial integrity of all countries, including Ukraine. At a summit held in Moscow in March, President Xi invited his counterpart Vladimir Putin to travel to Beijing.
