Massimiliano Allegri yesterday hypothesized that he would be called up for the Italian derby on Sunday and instead he even made him play tonight, in the last 16 minutes (plus recovery) of the Champions League match against PSG. Federico Chiesa is back and put behind him the serious injury he accused on 9 January 2022, in the first half of the match against Roma. In a contrast with Smalling he had suffered the injury of the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee and had been forced to undergo an operation on January 23 in Innsbruck, at the Hochrum clinic, by Professor Christian Fink.

To Sky in the pre-game with the Psg Max he explained: “My concern is to see him stuck on a mental level, but he did a good test. Why not bring him and maybe let him play a bit?”. He threw him into the fray just over a quarter of an hour from the end, with Juventus 2-1 down. Federico showed the typical desire of him: he asked for a penalty for an alleged foul by Sergio Ramos, he also placed a nice shot with a shot over and did not spare himself. After the final whistle he was hugged by Bonucci and swapped the shirt with Mbappé. From one number 7 … to another. Chiesa’s was an interesting comeback that will be confirmed perhaps with other clips in the next three league games and then in January when the conditions will be optimal again.