Pleasant afternoon for Galtier’s men. PSG did not rush at any time during the match. He went out to the game very calmly, waiting for his moment, and he found it in the first one he had with Mbappé. The French star put land in the middle with a shot from medium distance. With this he became the top scorer in this edition of the Champions League and the youngest player to score 40 goals.
Juventus, which is no longer what it used to be, was proud to try to take the game home, and two old acquaintances from the Vecchia Signora were protagonists in the equalizing goal. Cuadrado found Bonucci and put the tie at one in the light. It was a strange match, with little rhythm and with a very scarce appearance of Leo Messi, he only had one chance in the first 45 minutes that Szczesny stopped without problems. The player who probably best read the match was Locatelli.
The match went into halftime at 1-1 and was broken by Nuno Mendes entering the field. He substituted for Bernat in the 68th minute, and on the first ball he touched he sent it into the cage. Juve could not do anything in the remaining 20 minutes of the game. PSG are second in the group after Benfica’s thrashing of Maccabi, and Juventus enter the Europa League by the hair of a shrimp.
