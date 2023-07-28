Juve, which is beaten by UEFA

There Juventus was banned for one year from European competitions by Uefa for violation of regulations UEFA Club Licensing he was born in financial fair play (ffp). The Turin club was also fined €20m, although €10m is conditional and will only be applied in the event of irregularities in Juventus’ annual financial statements for 2023, 2024 or 2025. The ruling therefore excludes Juventus from the next conference league. Fiorentina will be revived in its place.

Ferrero: “Sorry about the UEFA decision, our correct action

We regret the decision of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body. We do not share the interpretation that has been given of our defensive theses and we remain firmly convinced of the correctness of our actions and the validity of our arguments”. of UEFA to exclude the club from European competitions, against which “we have decided not to appeal”.

