Genoa – The acceleration arrived in the evening: Sampdoria is one step away from the signing of Gian Marco Ferrari, 31, defender of Sassuolo, of which he has been a pillar in recent years. Since the start of the transfer market, the former Blucerchiato (30 appearances and 2 goals in the 2017/2018 season) it was a primary goal. Yesterday Mancini and Legrottaglie met the player’s agent, Pastorello, and the patron Radrizzani launched a more decisive lunge for the player, arriving at Sampdoria

Offer from Al Nasr of Dubai for Gabbiadini: Manolo’s farewell is now certain, Sampdoria will give him zero to free themselves from the salary of 8 million gross until 2026. Cutrone (Como) reappears among the possible alternatives. Defense: raise for Mbuyamba (Volendam), 21-year-old Dutch defender, who wants to work with Pirlo.

Last night Lecce has formalized the purchase of Falcone, Sampdoria is waiting to define the latest practices, but after a bit of back and forth on the bonuses, the deal is closed and the goalkeeper (yesterday on the pitch at Bogliasco) will be in the Giallorossi’s training camp today. Panada’s loan from Atalanta is official.