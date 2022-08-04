“We have to be careful because the Italian championship is more difficult than in the past, Inter are the strongest, they are structured to win, without forgetting Milan.” So John Elkann, CEO of Exor, present today at the traditional friendly match in Villar Perosa between Juventus A and the Under 23 team. The match was interrupted in the 47th minute on the result of 2-0 (goals by Locatelli and Bonucci) for the usual invasion of the field.

“It will not be easy for Juventus, the Italian championship has increased in level and it will not be easy even at European level. Today we face a more competitive Juventus U23, play well and some will also play in the first team. I believe that Di Maria will give a lot to the Italian league, “says Elkann.

“Villar Perosa is an important part of our history. We have won 38 league titles plus five with the Women, Juventus is the team in the world that has had the most world champions and we have won all the cups there were to win,” he adds. Elkann at Sky Sport.