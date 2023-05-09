Mattia De Sciglio underwent surgery on his right knee this morning in Bologna and the surgery was perfectly successful, as explained in the bulletin published on the official Juventus website: “This morning Mattia De Sciglio underwent reconstruction surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee. The surgery, performed at the Toniolo clinic in Bologna by Prof. Zaffagnini of the Rizzoli Orthopedic Institute, in the presence of the Juventus team doctor, Dr. Freschi, was perfectly successful. The player will begin the rehabilitation process in the next few days”.

the injury

—

De Sciglio had started in the home match against Lecce, but in a game contact with Barella he had collapsed to the ground, visibly in pain. The teammates waved immediately and signaled the need for a change to the bench, as did the intervention of the Juventus medical staff, who accompanied the player, in tears on a stretcher, off the pitch. On the day of the return to goal, Juve thus lost a sure protagonist of the final rush, also due to the absence of alternatives in the wing other than Cuadrado. The diagnosis was implacable: anterior cruciate ligament injury and the need for surgery. Obviously, the season is over for him.