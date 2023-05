TASS: 19 people died due to natural fires in the Kurgan region

The death toll due to large-scale wildfires in the Kurgan region has risen to 19 people and may increase, says TASS with reference to a source in the medical services of the region.

In addition, another 13 people were injured of varying severity, the agency was told. It is noted that most of the dead are from the village of Uldus.