Dybala out, Morata and Kean at risk: from Zaniolo to Raspadori to Di Maria and all the other possible surprise names. How could the hierarchies around the Serbian center-forward change starting from next season
Juve have a precarious attack. Not only for the performance, considering that the current 52 seasonal goals make her slide to tenth place in the Serie A standings for goals made, but above all because most of the interpreters are not certain about the future. Only Vlahovic, who arrived in January to take on greater responsibilities in the department, has certainties about tomorrow, as well as Chiesa working to get back on the pitch as soon as possible.
