Elon Musk will take control of Twitter, one of the most important and used social networks worldwide, after having reached a purchase agreement for 44,000 million dollars. The one who is considered the wealthiest man in the world will seek to give this network a new direction; According to his words, he will try to make it a little more moderate in its content. But the big question is related to the guarantees of freedom of expression. We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

It may be one of the deals of the year and its repercussions will be felt in the coming days or months. Twitter is considered a great “world public square” where vital issues are discussed and all kinds of debates, criticisms, complaints, announcements, publicity, and more are presented.

At the time, Elon Musk was a critic of Twitter and pointed to this network for the way it was used. This leads to great expectations regarding the changes that may occur after the announcement of the agreement to purchase the social network by Musk for 44,000 million dollars.

In this edition of El Debate we analyze the changes that could come to Twitter under this new administration. To address the issue we have our guests:

– Ellery Roberts Biddle, editor for Coda Story and digital rights expert.

– Juan Luis Conde, legal advisor for technology companies and founder of Novus Concilium.