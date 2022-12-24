The chapter on salary maneuvers is the hottest but also the furthest from the closure of the federal prosecutor’s file, the one on capital gains is the one that could be reopened on January 20th. But the FIGC magistrates are also working on relations with the other Serie A clubs that emerged from the Turin papers
It’s quick to say sporting justice. For Juventus, the match with the FIGC magistrates could be long but above all varied, because there are three possible fronts that the black and whites will have to deal with, all linked to what emerged from the Prisma investigation of the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office, yet independent, which can lead to different proceedings and as many different risks of sanctions.
#Juve #federal #front #thread #partner #clubs
Leave a Reply