Ten-year-old applicant Alisa Teplyakova did not enter the budgetary department of the Synergy University, reports KP.RU with reference to the press service of the university. She applied for budget places in the areas of “information systems and technologies” and “pedagogical education”.

“I didn’t show up to pass the internal entrance test in the direction of pedagogical education, I also didn’t provide the original documents to the selection committee. In the orders published on August 9 on admission to places financed from the federal budget, Alisa Teplyakova does not appear, ”the publication quotes a representative of Synergy.

Despite this, the girl continues to participate in the competition for a paid department in five areas: applied computer science, management, economics, information systems and technologies, teacher education, writes KP.RU.

Alice’s younger brother, eight-year-old Heimdall, also submitted documents to Synergy. He chose four areas: management (profile: general management); management (profile: project management), business informatics, economics.

The source recalled that in Synergy, a local act set the age limit for applicants at 14 years old. According to the rules of the university, in any case, the Teplyakovs are obliged to refuse admission.

Earlier, the father of a young student threatened the rector of Synergy, Artyom Vasiliev, with a lawsuit after his children were denied admission due to their age. “Neither Synergy nor any other university has and cannot have age restrictions on admission. They are not in Synergy’s charter, we filmed the charter. They are not in the admission rules either, ”said Teplyakov.