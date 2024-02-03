Zakharova: Finland neglects democracy in favor of its line of confrontation with the Russian Federation

Finland neglects democracy in favor of its line of confrontation with Moscow. This is stated in statement official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

“The current Finnish authorities are only in words committed to the values ​​of freedom, democracy and the inviolability of private property, but in reality they are ready to recklessly neglect these principles in favor of the prevailing line of the collective West of absurd opposition to everything Russian,” the diplomat said.

Zakharova called the proposals of the Finnish authorities to introduce a complete ban on Russian citizens purchasing real estate in the country discriminatory initiatives, which they are trying to clumsily justify with “national security interests.”

Previously, the Finnish Foreign Ministry abolished the specialized department for relations with Russia and transferred this issue to the Department of Asia and Oceania. The Finnish department said that the decision was made as part of the structural reform of the department.