The director Justin Baldoni sued his co-star on Thursday Break the circle,Blake Lively, and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, after her complaint of sexual harassment during the recording of this, as well as a subsequent smear campaign.

In the lawsuit, filed in federal court in New York, the actor accuses the acting couple, Lively’s publicist, Leslie Sloane, and the representation agency Vision PR, of civil extortion, defamation, and breach of implied covenant of good faith and loyalty at work, among other things.

Baldoni’s lawyers allege that Lively “deliberately and systematically took their film from plaintiffs” and also “used threats and extortion” to prevent his colleagues from “attending their own premiere while she was enjoying the spotlight.”

“Ultimately, this is not a case of celebrities attacking each other in the press. This is about two of the most powerful stars in the world who use its enormous power to snatch a movie whole from the hands of its director and its production studio,” they argue.

For these reasons, they ask the court to hold a trial and for their client to receive, at least, 400 million dollars as damages.

They also participate in the complaint producer Jamey Heath, Wayfarer Studios and publicists Jennifer Abel and Melissa Nathanthe latter at the center of controversy for her extensive participation in the alleged smear campaign against Blake Lively.





In addition to this complaint, on January 2, Baldoni also sued The New York Times for defamation by publishing his partner’s complaint of distribution. In this case, he sought compensation of $250 million in damages for having published an article “riddled with inaccuracies, misrepresentations and omissions” based on Lively’s “selfish narrative.”