The children’s sailing regatta Euromarina Optimist Torrevieja takes another step in its excellence by reaching an agreement for this edition, and the next two, with the online positioning company TracTrac. It will be the first Optimist regatta at the national level that will have this live monitoring system for the races.

With two weeks left until the official start of the competition, from January 30 to February 2, The regatta organized by the Real Club Náutico de Torrevieja officially has 430 sailors registered representing 29 countriessome of them curious like the representative of Central Asia: Tajikistan.

The Torrevieja event will feature other Asian countries, such as Singapore, Hong Kong or China. Joining them will be Poland, the Netherlands, Turkey, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Norway, Portugal, Switzerland, Slovakia, France and the United States. , in addition to Spain.

It is about the fourth competition of the Excellence Cupthe national Optimist circuit, after the events in Vigo, Palma and Puerto Sherry. The final stretch of this championship organized by Aecio begins in Torrevieja, which after the Euromarina Optimist Torrevieja will stop in Palamós and then close in Valencia. These last three events are the most international and participatory of the circuit.









In the social section, the program of the regatta organized by Euromarina highlights the welcome party, which will be held on Thursday and will include a parade of all the international teams and those from the Autonomous Communities.

On Sunday, during the trophy presentation ceremony, the participation of the entire sailing family and numerous local authorities is expected.