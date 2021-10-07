The judge of the 2nd Jury Court of Rio, Elizabeth Machado Louro, started today (6), the first phase of the process of the boy Henry Borel, who died at the age of 4, on March 8 this year, in Barra da Tijuca , west side of Rio and heard the prosecution witnesses. Son of teacher Monique Medeiros and stepson of former councilor Jairo Souza dos Santos Júnior, Dr. Jairinho, the child, according to the Public Ministry’s complaint, was a victim of torture carried out by his stepfather in the couple’s apartment.

Monique Medeiros followed the depositions in the dock. Dr. Jairinho, on the other hand, participated remotely by videoconference at the Petrolino Werling de Oliveira Prison, known as Bangu 8.

Arrested since April 8, they were denounced by the Public Ministry for the practice of aggravated homicide (for a shameful reason, with an appeal that made the victim’s defense difficult and inflicted intense suffering, in addition to having been committed against children under 14), torture, witness coercion, procedural fraud and misrepresentation.

Delegate

Chief Edson Henrique Damasceno, responsible for the investigation, was the first to be heard. The police officer confirmed the findings of the investigation. According to him, the case arrived at the police station as a domestic accident. Later, however, the Medical Examiner’s Office report showed that Henry had several signs of aggression, and forensics found that the apartment had been cleaned shortly after Henry was taken to the hospital.

The police officer said that when giving testimony, Monique and Jairinho were calm. The versions presented by the couple were consistent, but the behavior, atypical of the situation, drew attention. “She took a ‘selfie’, ordered pizza and even joked about it,” said Damasceno. At the time, the nanny and the maid were also heard and confirmed the version that the relationship in the house was harmonious.

The first technical police report on Monique’s phone showed a conversation between her and the nanny, on February 12 this year. Henry’s nanny reports an aggression by the then councilor against the boy while his mother was in a hair salon, a few minutes from where she lived. The nanny was again called to testify and confirmed the veracity of the messages. The Medical-Legal Institute report indicated that Henry suffered 23 violent injuries on the day of the crime.

“It was evident that there was a routine of aggression against the boy and that, even after his death, Monique presented a version that was absolutely compatible with Dr. Jairinho’s. She found out about the attack and did nothing, she lied at the police station and she lied at the hospital”, said the police chief in the statement.

Henry’s father

The testimony of Leniel Borel de Almeida Júnior, Henry’s father, began in the late afternoon and continued into the night. Often moved and in front of Monique, Leniel gave details of living with his son and the routine and facts that preceded the boy’s death.

