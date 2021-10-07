Peru | The Prime Minister of Peru will only resign after just over two months

The President of Congress congratulates the President on his decision to exchange ministers after several days of unnecessary uncertainty.

Peru prime minister Guido Bellido resigns after just over two months, confirms the country’s president Pedro Castillo Peruvian newspaper The Republican by.

La Republican and also a Peruvian GestionAccording to the newspaper, Bellido submitted his resignation to the President at his request. According to AFP news agency, Castillo did not say the reason for the prime minister’s resignation.

Castillo told the Prime Minister about the resignation in a televised speech to the Peruvians at local time on Wednesday. In his speech, the President thanked Bellido for his service.

According to AFP, the resignation of the prime minister will also lead to the resignation of the rest of the government under Peruvian law. However, part of the government may remain the same, according to the news agency. In his short speech, the president said the new ministers would be announced on Wednesday night.

Peruvian El Comercion According to internal sources in the Prime Minister’s Office, a former member of the Peruvian Congress Mirtha Vásquez would in turn become Prime Minister to replace Bellido. The same goes for it Gestion.

British newspaper The Guardian wrote in July that the election of Bellido, a member of the Marxist party, as prime minister was a disappointment to central politicians who had supported Castillo in the election.

President of Congress Maricarmen Alva congratulated On Twitter Castillo’s decision to put ministers in exchange. He described the decision as coming after several days of unnecessary uncertainty. He also called into question at least some previous ministerial elections.

Castillo appointed Bellido Prime Minister at the end of July, the day after taking the oath of office. One party estimates, according to the Guardian, that Bellido does not believe in “democracy, human rights or the fight against corruption and terrorism”.

Bellido, who hails from the Cusco area, has, among other things, defended the actions of the Great Path of the Maoist guerrilla movement. The movement killed tens of thousands of Peruvians in its coup attempts in the 1980s and 1990s.

Bellido’s views defending terrorism are said to have been investigated.

In addition, The Guardian says Bellido has made homophobic and hostile comments on social media. Among other things, he has attacked politicians known to be homosexual.

Leftist The election of Pedro Castillo as president of the country was confirmed after mid-July. The election ended a tense twist of weeks over the winner of last presidential election.

Castillo defeated his rival Keiko Fujimorin, with differences between candidates accounting for only one hundredth of a hundred. The announcement of the election winner was delayed for six weeks after Fujimori accused the election of fraud.

In August, Castillo seemed to have avoided a political crisis when his government was approved by the right-wing Congress after a bitter debate.

In Peru there has been political turmoil for several years now, and the country’s presidents have changed constantly. During the worst moments of the storm in November last year, Peru had three presidents within a week.

In addition, seven of Peru’s ten previous leaders have been convicted or are under investigation for corruption.