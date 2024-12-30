The Court of First Instance 47 of Barcelona has rejected the allegations presented by Barça to try to force the registration of Dani Olmo in LaLiga through judicial means. The club still has several options to try to get the player to compete in the league championship, but if they do not achieve this before 2025, the footballer would have the option of leaving for another team and claim your full contract.

Joan Laporta met this Monday with Hansi Flick to inform you of the options that the entity still manages to register Olmo and Pau Víctor before January 1.

Barça has just a few hours to make the lever for the sale of the exploitation rights of a sector of the VIP boxes of the Camp Nou for around 100 million to a fund based in the United Arab Emirates, although the possibility of making a personal guarantee is also reserved.

Laporta would have informed Flick that, if LaLiga gives the green light to the million-dollar sale of the boxes, the club could operate at full capacity in the next transfer period, so, even given a hypothetical departure of Dani Elm in January, The Blaugrana team could look for a substitute in the winter market.





According to the resolution, Barça justified that “as a long-term injured [Andreas Christensen] had a considerable salary, as many players can be registered as the salary released by the injured player would allow” and offered 5,000 euros to respond for damages that could be caused by the adoption of the precautionary measure, an amount that the judge considers ridiculousverbatim.

Furthermore, it disgraces Barça that “in the face of the inexorable fact that the final registration deadline is approaching” has decided to bring the case back to courtpresenting a second parallel lawsuit before the Court of First Instance 47 of Barcelona against the Regulations for the Preparation of the Budget (NEP) of LaLiga. The Blaugrana club can file an appeal before the Provincial Court of Barcelona against this resolution.