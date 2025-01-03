03/01/2025



The security services of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol clashed with investigators who entered his residence this Friday to arrest him for the declaration of martial law a month ago, the national Yonhap news agency reported.

Previously, this medium had indicated that the agents of the Corruption Investigation Office in charge of the case had been blocked by a military unit inside the presidential residence in Seoul.

[Noticia en ampliación]