The security services of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol clashed with investigators who entered his residence this Friday to arrest him for the declaration of martial law a month ago, the national Yonhap news agency reported.
Previously, this medium had indicated that the agents of the Corruption Investigation Office in charge of the case had been blocked by a military unit inside the presidential residence in Seoul.
[Noticia en ampliación]
