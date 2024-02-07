He America club had a performance disastrous against Real Estelí in his debut in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup. The Águilas fell to the Nicaraguan team by a score of 2-1. On paper, the azulcrema team seemed much superior to its rival, but André Jardine's squad did not respond on the field of play.
One of the most notable footballers after the painful defeat against Real Estelí was the youth Emilio Lara. The 21-year-old defender had a poor performance against the Central American team and made specific errors that were reflected on the scoreboard.
Questioned about Lara's performance, André Jardine came out to stand up for his player and stated that he has his complete trust.
“Emilio… I already talked about this. He is young, he is subject to making mistakes. It is time to support him. He is a player who must continue working, he has our total trust. That is not why we lost, as a team we were surpassed and “We must focus on the next 90 minutes.”
– André Jardine
The Águilas will host Real Estelí at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium next Wednesday, February 14. The Brazilian strategist spoke about the second leg against Los Kamikaze and was optimistic about reaching the next round of the Concacaf tournament.
“There are words of optimism. We are going to come back at home. It is not a simple game, it is a quite different field, it is not an excuse for us. The rival surpassed us today, we missed some important ones, we have to focus on the fact that there are 90 more minutes “
– André Jardine
