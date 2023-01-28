Former soloist of the Bolshoi Opera Company Nikolai Nizienko has passed away at the age of 77. Information about this appeared on January 28 at site Russian Bolshoi Theatre.

It is reported that the artist died on January 26. A funeral service will be held on January 28 at the mortuary of hospital No. 76 at 9:45. The funeral service and burial will take place on the same day in the village of Chentsovo, Zaoksky district, Tula region, at 11:00 am, the obituary says.

Nizienko began working at the Bolshoi Theater in 1976 as an intern, and three years later became a soloist in an opera group. He performed 48 parts, including bass parts in the operas Boris Godunov, Prince Igor, Sadko. For the first time on the Russian stage he sang the part of Ptolemy (“Julius Caesar”). He gave concerts in the Beethoven Hall of the Bolshoi Theatre.