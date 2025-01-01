The former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp He is one of the most wanted men by teams around the globe since he left the Anfield bench, so much so that he has also dropped his interest. Helmut Markothe advisor of the Red Bull Formula 1 team, to incorporate the German into the world of racing.

He did so in a recent interview offered to RTL in which he talked about the German coach and his incorporation into the Red Bull firm as Global Director of Football for all the teams owned by the brand: “Football is very important to us. [familia Red Bull] and I think his signing is the best move we could have made“, he said before opening the door to the ‘Great Circus’.

And Marko has assured that he would “love” to have Klopp on the team. “He is an extraordinary coach and also a great motivator”he added about a man who would be welcomed with open arms in the garage.

It is not the first time that Max Verstappen, a great football fan, shows his admiration for Klopp, so it would not be at all strange to see them both share a moments together in a stage with many changes at Red Bulllike the arrival of Liam Lawson to the car occupied until now by Checo Pérez.