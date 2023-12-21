Jurgen Klopptechnician Liverpool, criticized the atmosphere at Anfield in the 5-1 victory against West Ham United and in the 0-0 draw against Manchester United and urged fans who do not want to cheer to leave their tickets to other people.

“I have to say that, in the first half, in which the boys played exceptionally, I was not very happy with the atmosphere in the stands,” he said.

Klopp after qualifying Liverpool to the semi-finals of the League Cup.

“I don't know, I don't know what people want. We dominated West Ham, we missed chances… If I had been in the stands I wouldn't have even been able to sit down, 1,000 percent. I don't know if the game against Manchester United It was so bad that we have to apologize for not crushing them,” he commented.

“We need Anfield this Saturday, without Anfield and against an Arsenal that has not played during the week and that has been able to prepare for the game… We need Anfield supporting from the first second without the need for me to start arguing with the rival coach. There is a lot of football in December, it's true, but I'm sorry, we have to keep playing. If you're not in the mood, give your ticket to someone else,” he added.

Klopp, who will face Arsenal this Saturday.

The German's comments come after Gary Neville Sky Sports commentator also questioned the atmosphere in the stadium and said it was the worst he remembers for a match between Manchester United and Liverpool.

“I've always praised the Anfield crowd,” Neville said.

“I don't know what happened. Maybe they were too confident before the game.” For the duel against United, Liverpool was able to open the remodeled Anfield Road stand, increasing the capacity of the stadium and allowing Anfield to register 57,158 fans against Manchester United and 57,332 against West Ham.

