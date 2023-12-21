Millions of people around the world claim to follow a sport in their free time. In this sense, it is enough to refer to the 3,500, 2,500 and 2.2 billion fans that football, cricket and basketball have in total, respectively.

In addition to these, there are also those who prefer to practice one to stay in shape. This particular classification is dominated by swimming, soccer, and volleyball, with 1,500, 1,002, and 998 million people dedicated, respectively.

Regardless of the modality in which they are approached, these sports have in common the fact that they require some type of physical effort on the part of those who practice them in the first person. However, as will be seen below, in addition to these, there are also others of a different category; These are the so-called mental sports.

Among them, poker, the most widespread card game internationally, plays a prominent role. As confirmation of this are the more than one hundred million people who, every year, dedicate themselves to it only in its online version, either by granting themselves a trial game. In addition to this online and in the safest sites it is possible to participate in some of the poker tournaments most prestigious at all.

Mental sports: what are they?

As their name indicates, sports that, to be practiced, do not require physical effort but rather brain, can be called mental. Despite this, however, those who are dedicated to them would not be able to achieve lasting and level results without following a healthy lifestyle.

To aspire to be part of this category, a discipline must have some additional characteristics. These include the possession of clear and well-defined rules and regulations and the need to train to constantly improve oneself, develop skills such as concentration, make instant decisions, learn various strategies and know how to predict the movements of opponents.

But what specifically are mental sports? Until now, poker, bridge, Go, checkers, chessChinese chess (Xiangqi), eSports and the Asian board game Mahjong.

The International Association of Mental Sports: what is it about?

The founding of this particular association – the International Mind Sports Association (IMSA) in its original name – dates back to April 19, 2005. The occasion chosen to create it was the annual convention of what is currently called the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF), held in Berlin.

From the beginning, the common desire of the adherent members has been to achieve well-deserved recognition for mental sports, also through their participation in international events that would see them as absolute protagonists. Among them, for example, we cannot fail to mention the World Mind Sport Games in Beijing (China) in 2008, the Asian Indoor and Martial Art-Games in Incheon (Korea) in 2013 and the IMSA Elite Mind Games in Huai'an (also in China) from 2016.

Focus on poker

Consecration to mental sports

At the international level, the recognition of poker as a mental sport came in 2009. At that time, only Go, bridge and chess were part of that group.

However, not all countries agree with this decision and Argentina has only recently chosen to accept it. To be precise, it was on April 20, 2022 when the Argentine Sports Confederation succeeded in this purpose, turning out to be the second association of this type in Latin America.

Taking into account that in the collective imagination, poker has been considered for centuries as nothing more than a simple game of chance, this result is incredible. Specifically, in fact, it has not only brought a large number of people closer to its exciting world, but it has also opened the doors for participation in global events such as the Olympic Games.

Much more than a regular casino game

Of course, there is no denying the fact that poker belongs to the category of casino games. Its conversion into a mental sport allowed, however, to establish a clear difference between it and other prominent games such as roulette and blackjack.

One of the distinctive elements of the latter is that whoever dedicates themselves to them, in order to monopolize the prize at stake, must face the bank. On the contrary, in poker each player must test his skills against one or more opponents.

This game is also very different from slot machines, dominated exclusively by luck. In them, in fact, you only have to pull a lever or press a button in the hope that a favorable combination of symbols appears on the monitor in order to win a good amount of money.

In poker, on the other hand, good fortune plays a minimal role and, even if you receive help from it, this element will not be enough to enjoy a long-lasting and successful career. As any self-respecting professional would affirm, you could never abandon beginner status without constant preparation and a high number of games accumulated behind you.

Poker, a brain game

At this point, we can highlight the mental capabilities that each player must have developed to be considered such. Among them, there is undoubtedly perseverance, that is, the ability to always remain focused on the final goal – perhaps participation in an important tournament – ​​without allowing oneself to be distracted by adversities, the opponents one faces, the divergent opinions of friends and family or the typical problems of everyday life.

There are two strategies that can help achieve this particular goal. Specifically, it involves the constant practice of a sport that helps release the nerves and meditative techniques such as mindfulness.

Secondly, the study of mathematics and the application of some of its main concepts on the green table can be of great help to increase the chances of success. Among them, we cannot ignore, for example, mentioning the calculation of probability, the oddsthe outs and the expected value.

Furthermore, to minimize the risk of affecting savings, you must also be able to plan your items in advance. In this sense, reference is made in particular to the definition and respect of the bankrollthat is, the maximum amount of money that can or is intended to be allocated to gambling.

In addition to this, it would always be advisable to try to adapt your own playing style to the opponents you face. Always being cautious in the play, it is recommended to be as unpredictable as possible – perhaps through perfecting the art of bluffing – so as not to give them indications that could be of help to them.

Poker: from a game of chance to a mental sport

With centuries of history behind it, poker has been able to evolve enormously, even with regard to the generalized conception that it has always had at an international level. Long defined as nothing more than a simple game of chance, it has only recently been elevated to the status of a mental sport alongside disciplines such as bridge, Go, checkers and chess.

As has been seen, all the preceding ones have several elements in common. Firstly, it is about the need to learn to use and develop one's own cerebral and strategic skills to try to gain an advantage over opponents sitting at the same gaming table.