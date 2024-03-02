DThanks to a very late goal, Liverpool FC maintained its top position in the Premier League. Substitute attacker Darwin Núñez scored with a header in the ninth minute of stoppage time for a 1-0 (0-0) win at Nottingham Forest. Coach Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool team, which is still weakened by replacements, celebrated the victory stormily a week after winning the League Cup.

“A pretty special afternoon,” Klopp said on the BBC after Liverpool’s first win at Nottingham in 40 years. With a view to the demanding schedule and many absences, the coach, who was leaving at the end of the season, added: “If you had told me twelve days ago that we would win all four games, I would have said: No chance, that's impossible.” Under these circumstances Winning games is crazy. “It’s pretty extraordinary what the boys did,” emphasized Klopp.

Chasers and defending champions Manchester City are four points behind before the derby against Manchester United this Sunday (4.30 p.m. on Sky). Third-placed Arsenal FC, who so far have only one point less than last year's treble winners City, will only play Sheffield United on Monday evening (9 p.m. on Sky).

Timo Werner scored for the London team for the first time since moving to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. In the 3-1 (0-0) win against city rivals Crystal Palace under new coach Oliver Glasner, Werner initially had the best chance in the first half. In the 77th minute, the striker, on loan from RB Leipzig, who is still fighting for a place in the DFB team for the home European Championship, managed to equalize. Spurs are fifth in the table.







Before the first leg of the round of 16 in the Europa League at SC Freiburg, West Ham United won 3-1 (0-0) at FC Everton thanks to two goals in stoppage time.