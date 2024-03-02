A tributary of trade…an opportunity for Gulf economies
Within the long list of achievements achieved in the United Arab Emirates, and within the process of measures and steps to achieve the strategic goals of the state, comes the affirmation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, that trade represents an essential tributary to development and peace in the entire world, and in Provided by the UAE.
This confirmation comes through the country hosting the thirteenth Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization in Abu Dhabi. Naturally, this hosting confirms the utmost need for the importance of this issue, specifically at the level of the Arabian Gulf region, as this importance constitutes an important strategic dimension on the path to creating multiple sources of income in the Gulf countries, and they have begun to think about diversifying their economies and working to find sources of income in addition to oil, which will… It confirms the need for these countries to expand into sectors other than oil.
The measures and activities that the Gulf countries, led by the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, have undertaken and are undertaking, have had a significant impact on the expansion of trade and the economy in general, and tourism in these countries has been the subject of an important development that has contributed to doubling the number of tourists who come from Abroad, which contributed significantly to achieving additional revenues for the state, in addition to revenues from other sectors, including oil itself. These are strategic steps required by the global economic situation.
As we mentioned in previous articles in this regard, the Arab Gulf countries must focus in the coming years on trying to benefit from winter tourism in their countries on the basis that they are countries that enjoy excellent weather and climatic conditions in the winter, unlike many countries in the world, where they are almost non-existent. Tourism activities there during the winter and snow period, and therefore there is a great opportunity for the Gulf countries to benefit from this situation.
Abu Dhabi's hosting of the Thirteenth Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization represents an embodiment of the UAE's keenness to cooperate with various parties to support international trade and serve common global issues and goals. Blessed are these efforts, which represent a good sign for the Arabian Gulf region.
*Kuwaiti writer
